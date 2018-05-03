President Aliyev approves state program for winemaking development (UPDATE)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order approving the "State Program for the Development of Winemaking in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025".

Under the order, the Cabinet of Ministers together with relevant central and local authorities was instructed to take necessary measures to ensure the implementation of the State Program approved by the decree.

The Economy Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry were tasked to coordinate the implementation of measures stipulated under the State Program and to inform the President about the implementation process once a year.

