Glencore forms energy trading venture with Zhejiang Petroleum

2018-05-03 17:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Commodities trader Glencore has formed a joint venture with China’s Zhejiang Petroleum to trade energy products, officials at Glencore and Zhejiang said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The move comes after China National Chemical Corp, known as ChemChina, and Swiss-based trader Mercuria expanded an equity tie-up, as foreign trading companies look to gain a foothold in the world’s largest energy consumer.

Top officials from the Zhejiang provincial government and Singapore-based Glencore executives attended the signing of the joint-venture contract on April 26, according to local media reports.

Both companies will invest 1 billion yuan ($157 million) in the joint venture, Zhejiang Petroleum Trading Co, with Zhejiang holding a 71 percent share and Glencore the remainder, said the Glencore official, who declined to be named due to company policy.

“Glencore will have the flexibility to inject more money and increase its shareholding in the future,” he said.