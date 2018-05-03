Turkey sees rise in number of incoming Belarusian tourists

2018-05-03 17:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In March 2018, 3,984 Belarusian tourists visited Turkey, which is by 825 people more compared to March 2017, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry told Trend on May 3.

Belarusian citizens accounted for 0.19 percent of the total number of foreigners, who visited Turkey in March 2018, compared to 0.20 percent in March 2017.

"In January-March 2018, 7,489 tourists from Belarus visited Turkey," the ministry said.

At the end of 2017, more than 250,000 tourists from Belarus visited Turkey.