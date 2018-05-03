Shekel slides to weakest for 9 months against dollar

2018-05-03 | www.trend.az

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.48% against the dollar at NIS 3.627/$ and up 0.37% against the euro at 4.347/€, Globes reports.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% from Tuesday's exchange rate at NIS 3.610/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.409% at 4.331/€.

After briefly strengthening yesterday, the shekel is again sliding today against the world's major currencies led by the dollar, due to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made headlines worldwide with a presentation claiming that Iran had lied about its nuclear weapons program. Furthermore, air attacks on Syrian targets that have hit military bases and killed Iranian fighters have been attributed by many to Israel.