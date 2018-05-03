Date of meeting of heads of gov’t of GUAM member states revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The next meeting of the heads of government of the member countries of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development will be held in June in Chisinau city, GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiyev said in an interview with Ukraine’s Glavkom news agency.

“Last year we managed to hold a meeting of the heads of government of the member countries of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development in Kyiv,” he said.

Efendiyev also added that there are prerequisites for the summit of heads of state and government during Ukraine’s presidency in the organization in 2019.

The GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development was established on May 23, 2006, at the first summit of GUAM in Kyiv. Cooperation between Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova, the member countries of the organization, started with the GUAM consultative forum, established on Oct. 10, 1997 in Strasbourg.

