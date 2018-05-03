New decision on “Bakcell Arena” from Bakcell and AFFA

2018-05-03 18:23 | www.trend.az | 2

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan and “AFFA” (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) have agreed to prolong the agreement on naming the stadium located at Nizami district of Baku as “Bakcell Arena”.

According to the new agreement, the stadium will be named “Bakcell Arena” during the next year.

Let us recall that the construction of this stadium, with a total area of 22 500 square meters, has started in May 2010, and the arena which complies with all the international standards has opened within a short period of time. In accordance with an agreement signed between Bakcell and AFFA in the year 2013, the stadium has been modernized and renamed as “Bakcell Arena”.

“Bakcell Arena” with a capacity of 11 thousand seats consists of a general, media and VIP entrances and a total of five sectors. The Arena has family viewing room and 17 VIP skyboxes, four dressing rooms under the stands for teams’ use, as well as conference halls and rooms for media representatives, doping control and etc. There is also a parking for over 300 vehicles.

Many significant projects aimed at development of football in Azerbaijan have been implemented within the frames of partnership between Bakcell and AFFA, foundation of which was laid in the year 2013. These joint activities have contributed considerably to development of Azerbaijani football in various directions.

After becoming the first telecommunications and broadcasting partner of “Manchester United” football club on the whole CIS region in the year 2012, Bakcell has further started to work together with AFFA on various large-scale and long term projects and even became the sponsor of Azerbaijani national football team. Within the frames of the “Football with Bakcell” project, implemented jointly by Bakcell and AFFA, the “Manchester United Football School” and “Manchester United Summer Football School” have been opened in Azerbaijan, where young talented players from all over the country had a chance to improve their knowledge and football skills. Moreover, Bakcell became the official sponsor and mobile communications partner of the “UEFA U-17 European Cup 2016”, held in Baku in May 2016, along with many other prestigious sporting events hosted by Azerbaijan.

Bakcell actively supports the Azerbaijani youth, and is pleased to continue cooperating with AFFA for the sake of contributing to development of sports in our country.

