Opposition leader Pashinyan re-nominated for post of Armenian PM

2018-05-03 18:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The leader of the Armenian opposition faction Yelq (Exit), leader of protests, Nikol Pashinyan was re-nominated for the post of prime minister, RIA Novosti reported citing the Armenian Parliament.

"Nikol Pashinyan was nominated for the post of prime minister of Armenia. His candidacy was put forward by more than a third of the parliamentarians," the Parliament said in a message on May 3.

Earlier, Pashinyan said he met with the head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Republican Party on May 3, and was assured that the faction would support the "candidate of the people" in the election on May 8.