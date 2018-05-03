New sector established at Azerbaijani Presidential Administration

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

A sector for organizing socio-political work has been established at the Socio-Political Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration in accordance with the presidential order.

Vusal Guliyev was appointed the head of the new sector. He served as the director of the sector for work with youth organizations at the Socio-Political Department.

The newly-established sector will engage in coordination of issues related to organization of public and political work in central and local executive bodies, AzerTag reported on May 3.

