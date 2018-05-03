Iran’s medicine exports to Kazakhstan to see major increase in 2018

2018-05-03

Tehran, Iran, May 3



By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:



The volume of Iran’s medicine exports to Kazakhstan is expected to witness a gigantic leap in 2018, statistics suggest.



Exports of Iran’s medical products to Kazakhstan will rise to $1 million in 2018, the statistics released by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) indicated.



Ane Dordi Iran Panah, Iran’s commercial attaché in Kazakhstan, said the Islamic Republic’s share from the Central Asian country’s medicine market was only $61,000 in 2016, the TPO website reported May 1.

He added that reports suggest that the Kazak government plans to modernize its pharmaceutical equipment and manage its drug distribution system in a bid to supply 50 percent of its domestic demand in 2019.