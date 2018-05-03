Azerbaijan seeks to up wine export fivefold by 2025

Azerbaijan plans to increase the wine exports fivefold by 2025, according to the State Program for the Development of Winemaking in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025, approved by President Ilham Aliyev on May 3.

The State Program reads that winemaking is one of the profitable and historical spheres of the agro-industry. According to the statistics, 210 wineries operated in Azerbaijan in the 1980s, while over 151,000 workers and specialists worked in the winemaking system. Then, Azerbaijan produced 56 types of wine, 10 types of cognac, 4 types of champagne and other alcoholic products.

Last year, over one million decaliters of winemaking products were produced in Azerbaijan, of which 375,000 decaliters were exported. The main export directions of the Azerbaijani wine were Russia (338,000 decaliters) and China (27,000 decaliters).