Number of Azerbaijanis visiting Georgia increases

2018-05-03

In April 2018, the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Georgia increased by 10.4 percent compared to the same period of 2017, Georgian media reported citing Georgy Chogovadze, the head of the National Tourism Administration.

He said that the number of Azerbaijani citizens, who visited Georgia in April 2018, was 596,700 people.