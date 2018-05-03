Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Turkey to hold tripartite political talks

2018-05-03 20:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Tripartite political consultations will be held among Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Turkey.

This was announced during the political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on May 3.

The talks were attended by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bondar.

Bondar, voicing satisfaction with being in Azerbaijan, noted that further strengthening of the strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan, as well as providing regional security together with Azerbaijan play a big role for Ukraine.

In this regard, Bondar expressed confidence that tripartite political consultations between Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Turkey will play a big role.

The sides emphasized that the political dialogue at the level of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Ukraine will give a strong impetus to dynamic development of the ties.

Pointing to existence of a wide potential for further development of the economic cooperation between the two countries, Khalafov emphasized the role of the Azerbaijan- Ukraine joint intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

During the meeting, Khalafov informed about implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the North-South, East-West and South-West transport routes being realized upon the initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the TAP and TANAP pipeline projects. Khalafov noted that Ukraine can take advantage of these projects.

During the meeting, the sides further exchanged views on negotiation process with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides touched upon cooperation in the humanitarian sector, science, education, tourism and other spheres.

They also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news