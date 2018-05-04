Ivory Coast retires over 2,000 troops from mutiny-plagued army

Ivory Coast has reduced the size of its army by more than 2,000 soldiers as part of a plan to cut costs and bring under control a force that last year launched two mutinies, Reuters reported.

Government spokesman Bruno Kone said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday that 2,168 soldiers had accepted voluntary retirement in an initiative to conform to “accepted standards”, partly by reducing the ratio of non-commissioned officers to lower ranks.

The army’s size is confidential but security sources estimate there are more than 25,000 troops in a country with a population of about 24 million.