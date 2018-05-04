No orders to pull troops from Korean Peninsula, posture same - Pentagon

2018-05-04 00:55 | www.trend.az | 2

The US Defense Department has not received any orders to withdraw troops from the Korean Peninsula and is maintaining the same posture in the region, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana White said, Sputnik reported.

"Our department hasn't gotten any order on that. Our posture remains the same," Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana White said when asked whether the Pentagon had received instructions to prepare for a possible troop pullout.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on May 2 dismissed the possibility of withdrawing US troops stationed in the country if a peace treaty is signed with North Korea to formally end 1950-1953 Korean War, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said, as cited by the Yonhap News Agency.