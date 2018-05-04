Shots fired at Tennessee Mall, injuries reported

2018-05-04 01:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are responding to a shooting at Opry Mills Mall in which one person was critically injured, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The Tennessean, citing police scanners, is reporting that a suspect is in custody. It's unclear if law enforcement officials are searching for a second shooter. The Nashville Fire Department released information on Twitter confirming that one person has been transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are currently in the process of evacuating the mall and blocking the mall's entry points.​ Local station WSMV has reported that ATF agents have arrived on the scene to investigate the incident.