One killed, 60 injured in train collision in Tunisia

2018-05-04 02:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Two passenger trains collided in southern suburbs of Tunis, capital of Tunisia, late Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring at least 60, said Tunisian Ministry of Interior, Xinhua reported.

The two daily trains link Tunis to its southern suburbs, and a train driver lost his life in the accident, said the ministry.