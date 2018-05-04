Multiple rallies hit Paris as education, railway unions protest Macron reforms

Paris witnessed multiple rallies as students opposing regionalisation of educational services expressed solidarity with railway workers protesting French President Emmanuel Macron 's latest set of reforms, Press TV reported.

"Higher education must be accessible to everyone and the government that says that there is a lack of means is hypocritical," president of the National Union of High School Students Louis Boyard said.

French CGT rail union officials and reportedly 600 railway workers on the other hand assembled at the Eiffel tower to show their protest against Macron's new set of rules and regulations towards revamping the railway in France.