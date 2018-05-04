Mexico finds 113 fake police in raid on local force

Prosecutors and soldiers raided the headquarters of a local police force in central Mexico and found a strange thing: 113 of the 185 officers weren't police at all, ABC News reported.

The Public Safety Department in Puebla state said late Wednesday the 113 are facing charges equivalent to impersonating an officer and that the state government would take over policing duties in the town of San Martin Texmelucan.

Puebla's interior secretary Diodoro Carrasco said the town government had lost control and could no longer guarantee the safety of residents. He cited multiple instances in which bound or dismembered bodies had been left on the town's streets.

Some of the fake officers presumably paid to avoid vetting and registration procedures. Others weren't registered as police in any way, but video provided by the state government showed them wearing uniforms.

A few other officers were arrested for charging potential policemen between $155 and $260 to allow them to avoid vetting and background checks.