Pirate attack off Suriname leaves at least a dozen missing, feared dead

2018-05-04 04:31 | www.trend.az | 2

At least a dozen fishermen from Guyana are missing, feared dead, after a pirate attack off the coast of neighboring Suriname last week that Guyana’s president called a “massacre” on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The bodies of three fishermen have been found, while four escaped and swam to shore, according to Suriname authorities. Authorities from both countries are continuing to search for the missing men.

Media reports, citing survivors, said that the fishermen were forced to jump in the sea, some with weights tied to their legs.

Piracy has long been rife in the waters off the tiny nations of Suriname and Guyana, as well as neighboring Venezuela.

“We have been very successful over the last three years in curbing piracy. This has come as a setback,” Guyana President David Granger said.