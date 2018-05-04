Trump orders Pentagon to consider reducing U.S. troops in South Korea: New York Times

President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for reducing the number of U.S. troops in South Korea, Reuters reported citing the New York Times.

Reduced U.S. troop levels are not intended to be a bargaining chip in Trump’s planned summit in late May or early June with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program, the Times said.

The officials said, however, that a peace treaty between the two Koreas could diminish the need for the 23,500 U.S. soldiers currently stationed on the peninsula, the newspaper said.

A full withdrawal of U.S. troops was unlikely, the officials said, according to the paper.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.