IAEA and Azerbaijan clarify period of construction of research reactor

2018-05-04 07:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Huseyn Veliyev, Trend:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue cooperation with CJSC "Center for nuclear research" on the project of construction of a research reactor in Azerbaijan during 2019-2021, Chairman of CJSC Adil Garibov told Trend.

Garibov said, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano made such a statement the meeting organized in the company.

"Cooperation with the IAEA on the construction of a research reactor includes the preparation of technical documents and the enhancement of human capacity in this area. Amano got acquainted with the current situation and the work carried out by the company. All the documents, strategic plan and part of the terms of reference for the construction of the research reactor have already been prepared. The head of the IAEA noted that the development of documents, as well as the work carried out in this area, should meet the standards and requirements of the Atomic Energy Agency", said Garibov.

According to Garibov, Amano noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan, the project for the construction of a research reactor was discussed at a high level. Due to the fact that this issue is included in the list of priority areas of activity for the future, the IAEA intends to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan on this project during 2019-2021.