Japan, China, South Korea finance leaders warn of rising trade protectionism

2018-05-04 07:55 | www.trend.az | 2

Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Friday warned of the risks of protectionism and agreed to ensure open and rule-based multilateral trade, Reuters reported.

The three countries said geopolitical uncertainty is a source of risk to the global economy, according to a statement issued after their meeting.

The three countries welcomed a declaration between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea to denuclearize the Korean peninsula in a statement after their meeting.