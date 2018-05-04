Evacuation underway in Hawaii after volcano lava seeps into residential area

An evacuation was announced in Hawaii after lava from a volcano which forms the US state’s largest island seeped into a residential area, the local civil defense authority announced, Sputnik reported.

Mandatory evacuations were declared for residents of the Leilani Estates Subdivision after reports of lava steams and emissions coming from a crack in the area’s Mohala Street.

Lava emissions were preceded by days of tremors in the area around the dangerous Kilauea volcano. The US Geological Survey registered a moderate 5-magnitude quake earlier on Thursday.