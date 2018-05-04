Moscow to benefit from evolving US-China trade war - Russian diplomat

A trade war between the United States and China opens the way for reaching higher levels of economic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, first of all, in the agricultural sector, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said, TASS reports.

"On the whole, we are opposing any sort of a trade war and are against swinging a ‘bat of sanctions,’ however, we will be not missing the opportunities, which are opening ahead of us," Morgulov said in an interview with Russian daily Izvestia.

The Russian diplomat outlined the possible perspectives of the Russian agricultural products export to the Chinese market.