Turkey reveals statistics on incoming Central Asia tourists

2018-05-04 09:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In March 2018, 161,068 citizens of the Central Asian countries, namely, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, visited Turkey, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry told Trend.

The figure is 58,402 people more, compared to March 2017.

In March 2018, 51,025 Turkmen citizens visited Turkey, which is 7,832 people more compared to March 2017.

During the reporting period, 0.99 percent accounted for the share of Turkmen citizens in a total number of the foreigners, who visited Turkey, the ministry said.

In March 2018, 56,052 Uzbek citizens visited Turkey, which is 22,712 people more compared to March 2017.

During the reporting period, 1.9 percent accounted for the share of Uzbek citizens in a total number of the foreigners, who visited Turkey, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, in March 2018, 24,992 Kyrgyz citizens visited Turkey, which is 4,789 people more compared to March 2017. In March 2018, 0.53 percent accounted for the share of Kyrgyz citizens in a total number of foreign citizens who visited Turkey.