Russia, Argentina plan drafting bilateral anti-terrorism document - Russian diplomat

2018-05-04 09:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Russia hopes to sign with Argentina by the end of this year a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on the fight against terrorism, a senior Russian diplomat said, TASS reports.

"We are planning to discuss with the Argentinian side a draft intergovernmental document on the fight against terrorism," Deputy Director for New Threats and Challenges Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Feoktistov, said.

The Russian diplomat is attending this week in the US capital of Washington a session of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE).

"By the way, this will be a breakthrough (agreement)," he said. "Argentinians used to evade this sort of work saying that they never had a practice of concluding bilateral deals on the fight against terrorism since they had been always focused on the work based on multilateral platforms and abiding by the international conventions."