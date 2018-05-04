Export of Georgian agricultural products to EU on rise

2018-05-04 09:32 | www.trend.az | 1

The export of Georgian agricultural products to the EU countries is on the rise, says the Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia, Agenda reports.

Georgia’s leading exports - wine and spirits, hazelnuts, wine and mineral waters – added value back into the country’s economy.

In the first quarter of 2018, Georgia exported agricultural goods worth $37.8 million which is a 22.1 percent increase compared to the same quarter of 2017.

Specifically, the following products saw a significant increase in export capacity: