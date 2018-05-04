AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 4 (UPDATE)

2018-05-04 09:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 9:24)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, was set at 1.7 and 2.0377 manats respectively for May 4.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 4.

Currencies

May 4, 2018

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0377

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2832

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.076

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.8399

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.482

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.135

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1579

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0799

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2744

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2679

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2735

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6912

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0255

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.3082

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0122

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0041

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1931

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7037

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

