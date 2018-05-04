Silverstein Tel Aviv bond offering oversubscribed

2018-05-04 09:45 | www.trend.az | 2

After a few weeks of quiet, bond issues by US real estate companies are again appearing with the completion of the debt raising round for investment institutions by Silverstein Properties, controlled by US real estate developer Larry Silverstein, Globes reports.

The issue, led by Leader Underwriters, was oversubscribed, with demand being more than double the amount that Silverstein was seeking to raise. The company ensured an issue of NIS 635 million ($176 million) at 3.4% interest, which as far as is known is the lowest interest rate to date at which a US company has raised money on the TASE. S&P Maalot has rated the bonds AA minus.

Larry Silverstein, 86, has been active for decades in US real estate. Among other things, his group is building office towers in the World Trade Center (the former Twin Towers) in Manhattan. The Israeli capital market is familiar with the group; large Israeli investment institutions, including Menora Mivtachim, Migdal, Alteshuler Shaham, Psagot, and Amitim, have participated in Silverstein's acquisition and financing deals for properties in New York and Washington. This probably helped Silverstein Properties raise the money more easily and at a relatively low interest rate. It is believed that the largest players in the market also took part in the issue.

Silverstein Properties incorporated eight properties with over 800,000 square meters of commercial and rental housing space in high-demand areas of Manhattan for the issue. Seven of the portfolio properties are income-producing properties in Manhattan (58% offices and the rest residences) with 95% occupancy rates. The company also has land for development in midtown Manhattan.