Pittsburgh mayor declares May 28 as "Azerbaijan National Day" (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

William Peduto, the mayor of Pittsburgh, the most historical and famous city in the US, made an official statement in connection with the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US announced.

The statement notes that on May 28, 1918 Azerbaijan declared its independence establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the the Muslim world and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States of America.

The document states that during the short period of independence, Azerbaijan granted all people the right to vote regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or religion, becoming the first Muslim nation to grant women equal political rights with men, an accomplishment preceding the United States.

At the same time, the document emphasizes that Azerbaijan’s independence was interrupted in 1920, when it was invaded by Bolshevists, then forcefully incorporated into the USSR in 1922; Azerbaijan was able to restore its independence in 1991.

It is noted that over the last quarter century, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its sovereignty and independence, and has become a staunch ally and strategic partner of the United States of America in the critically important Caspian region.

The statement says that this year is the centennial of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic; millions of Azerbaijanis around the globe, including tens of thousands in the United States observe May 28 as the National Day, and remember the contribution of their forefathers to the spread of democracy in the regions of Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East.

In conclusion, the Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh William Peduto in the statement signed by him declares May 28, 2018 “Azerbaijan National Day” and calls on all residents of Pittsburgh to celebrate the great contribution of the Azerbaijani people to history.

