Leaders of Kazakhstan, China to meet soon: ambassador

2018-05-04 09:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet with head of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, China's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui said at the official opening of a representative office of China's Commercial and Industrial Bank ICBC in Astana, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The meeting is scheduled for June.

"This year we are awaiting a lot of events. I believe the most important event is a meeting between our presidents in June in China," Hanhui said.

The ambassador added that the two countries also expect a lot of other official visits in 2018.