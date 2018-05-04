Turkmenistan’s Avaza hosts ECO transport summit

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 4

Trend:

The ninth meeting of the ministers of transport of the member-states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has been held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza National Tourism Zone at the Caspian shore, a source involved in the event said.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental economic organization, created in 1985 by Turkey, Iran and Pakistan. Since 1992, the activity of the organization has intensified with joining of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.