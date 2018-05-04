Insurance of doctors' liability aimed at protecting population's interests: expert

2018-05-04 10:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The introduction of compulsory insurance of doctors' professional responsibility in Azerbaijan is primarily aimed at protecting interests of the population, insurance expert Khayal Mammadkhanli told Trend.

He believes that the introduction of this type of insurance will also positively impact the insurance market.

"The introduction of compulsory insurance of doctors' professional responsibility will certainly have a positive impact on Azerbaijan's insurance market. Maybe, it will not give such a boost to the market as the compulsory insurance of vehicle owners' liability (OSAGO), but will surely give impetus for its development. Firstly, it will be aimed at protecting interests of the population and improvement of medical services in the country, "Mammadkhanli said.

The expert noted that this issue has been on the agenda for a long period, however several obstacles exists for its realization in Azerbaijan.

"This has been proposed long before, and I personally stood for compulsory insurance of doctors' professional responsibility. There are hundreds of victims of a medical mistakes in Azerbaijan, and unfortunately they can not protect their rights until today. The main problem is that Azerbaijan does not have specific procedures and rules for check-up and treatment. Theretofore, during the court trial it is impossible to find out whether there was made a medical mistake during the treatment. In general, it would be great if professional liability insurance as a whole would be mandatory, but I agree that doctors need to be involved in this first of all," he said.

Mammadkhanli stressed that first of all, it is necessary to develop procedures and rules for check-up and treatment, after which it is possible to talk about the introduction of compulsory insurance of doctors' professional responsibility.