Turkey may use national currency in trade with China

2018-05-04 10:11 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey may use the national currencies in trade with China, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported May 4.

Erdogan noted that Turkey and China are currently holding negotiations aimed at transition to the national currencies in mutual settlements.

"The transition to the national currencies in mutual trade with China is to the benefit of Ankara and Beijing," Erdogan said.

According to the Institute of Statistics of Turkey (TUIK), in March 2018, the total value of Turkish exports amounted to $15.587 billion, an increase of 7.7 percent compared to March 2017.