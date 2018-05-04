Hungary's Orban names two new deputy prime ministers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday named Interior Minister Sandor Pinter and Economy Minister Mihaly Varga as deputy prime ministers in his new government, Reuters reports.

Orban, re-elected in an April landslide that gave his ruling Fidesz party a two-thirds parliamentary majority, enabling it to rewrite major laws, told public radio that his main political objectives were not changed.

Orban, one of the toughest opponents of mass immigration into Europe, won a third term in power after his fierce anti-migrant campaign resonated with large swathes of the electorate.

“We are building a Christian democracy,” Orban said. “An old-style Christian democracy rooted in European traditions, where human dignity is paramount and there is a separation of powers.”

“We will defend Christian culture and will not surrender the country to aliens,” Orban said.