Bosnian musician Goran Bregovic impresses music lovers in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

An amazing concert by famous Bosnian musician and composer Goran Bregovic has been held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Bregovic's performance was a unique event, which real music lovers and numerous fans of the musician could not miss. Any concert by Bregovic is always a grandiose event full of music and emotions.

The musician won the hearts of millions, triumphantly performing around the world.

Bregovic’s ability to feel and perceive various musical cultures allows him to synthesize songs of different peoples, as well as elements of electronic music.

The musician gained popularity in Eastern Europe thanks to Bijelo Dugme (White Button) rock band and became world-famous thanks to the music written for films, among which several films by Emir Kusturica.

The music he wrote for the films "Time of the Gypsies", "Arizona Dream" and "Underground", which was awarded at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995, gained the worldwide fame.