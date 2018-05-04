Turkey hasn't yet completed operation in Syria's Afrin: Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces have not yet completed the military operation in Syria's Afrin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported May 4.

Erdogan noted that at present the main work of the Turkish Armed Forces is to clean up settlements from anti-personnel and anti-tank mines.

The head of state noted that further steps to clean up the northern areas of Syria from terrorists and, in particular, the expected military operation in Manbij will be discussed in the US between the Turkish Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State.