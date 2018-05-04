Russia, China to discuss cooperation in Arctic

Forms and mechanisms of the Russian-Chinese cooperation in the Arctic region would be on agenda of a special working group’s meeting due in Yakutsk on May 30-31, head of the region’s foreign relations department, Vladimir Vasilyev, told TASS on Friday.

"We know that China has adopted the Arctic strategy recently - the countries want to discuss how their Arctic policies will develop," he said, adding the region is prepared to host about 40 Russian and Chinese officials.

According to him, the parties will touch upon potential projects in the Arctic.