Azerbaijan FM departs to Bangladesh for OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has departed to Dhaka, Bangladesh to attend the 45th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to be held on May 5-6, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message.



According to the message, Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and have a number of bilateral meetings at the 45th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

