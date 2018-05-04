French trade deficit widens in March as aircraft sales slump

France’s trade deficit widened unexpectedly in March as import growth outpaced that of exports amid a dearth of aircraft sales, seasonally-adjusted data published on Friday by the customs office showed, Reuters reports.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros ($6.34 billion) in March after a gap of 5.0 billion euros in February, the customs office said. Economists had forecast on average a deficit of 4.9 billion euros.

Imports bounced back 0.8 percent in March after slumping in February while exports grew only 0.4 percent despite the sale of a cruise ship and a spike in pharmaceuticals sales to the United States and Switzerland.