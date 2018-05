Azerbaijan to host 6th Arena Polo World Cup

2018-05-04 11:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The 6th Arena Polo World Cup will take place in Azerbaijan on June 15-17, 2018, according to the information published on the website of the World Polo.

The event will be held at the Elite Horse & Polo Club in Baku.