Azerbaijani president arrives in Khachmaz

2018-05-04 11:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Khachmaz district for a visit May 4.

President Aliyev first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Khachmaz.

Head of the Khachmaz District Executive Authority Shamsaddin Khanbabayev informed President Aliyev of the projects being implemented in the district and the tasks set ahead.

