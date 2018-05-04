Unified database of bank employees to be developed in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) intends to compile a database of human resources of Azerbaijani banks, said the ABA Chairman Zakir Nuriyev during the Human Capital Forum 2018, held in Baku May 4.

Nuriyev noted that the expert groups functioning under the Association will help the latter in implementation of this work.

"In 2017, the ABA together with the expert groups conducted research in this area. The information gathered was shared with each member in the banking sector. However, we do not have detailed information for more detailed studies. After the forum, we intend to conduct surveys in banks and compile a database of human resources. This will help to better coordinate activities in this area," Nuriyev said.