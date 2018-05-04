Azerbaijani president inaugurates newly-reconstructed highway in Khachmaz

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

As part of his visit to Khachmaz, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Charkhi-Galaghan-Hajilar-Sayad-Mammadkhanli highway after renovation.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed President Aliyev of the technical indicators of the road.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

