President Aliyev attends opening of Azerkhalcha company's Khachmaz branch (PHOTO)

2018-05-04 11:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Khachmaz branch of Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of Azharkhalcha OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed President Aliyev about the enterprise.

President Aliyev then met with the staff of the enterprise and posed for photographs together with them.

Story still developing

