Palestinian leader Abbas re-elected as chairman of PLO executive committee

2018-05-04 11:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was re-elected as chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s (PLO) Executive Committee on Friday, as the veteran leader sought to renew his legitimacy while installing loyalists who he hopes will eventually continue his legacy, Reuters reports.

“Members of the PLO Executive Committee consulted among themselves and decided to elect brother Abu Mazen (Abbas) as the chairman of the Executive Committee,” said Azzam Al-Ahmad, a staunch ally of Abbas who was among nine new people elected to the 15-member committee.