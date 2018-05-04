Ilham Aliyev inaugurates section of Khachmaz-Khudat highway after renovation

2018-05-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the 24-km section of the Khachmaz-Khudat highway after major overhaul.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the technical indicators of the newly-reconstructed road.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

