Ilham Aliyev inaugurates section of Khachmaz-Khudat highway after renovation

2018-05-04
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the 24-km section of the Khachmaz-Khudat highway after major overhaul.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the technical indicators of the newly-reconstructed road.
President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.
