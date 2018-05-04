AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Gold rises in price in Azerbaijan

2018-05-04 12:10 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of gold, silver, platinum increased, while the price of palladium decreased in Azerbaijan on May 4, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 5.5675 manats to 2231.5985 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 3.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0462 manats to 27.9602 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 8.143 manats to 1534.4795 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 4.777 manats to 1643.4325 manats in the country.

Precious metals

May 4, 2018

May 3, 2018

Gold

XAU

2231.5985

2226.031

Silver

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory