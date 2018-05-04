Gold rises in price in Azerbaijan

2018-05-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of gold, silver, platinum increased, while the price of palladium decreased in Azerbaijan on May 4, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 5.5675 manats to 2231.5985 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 3.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0462 manats to 27.9602 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 8.143 manats to 1534.4795 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 4.777 manats to 1643.4325 manats in the country.