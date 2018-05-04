President of Turkmenistan checks combat readiness of army

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 4

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conducted a sudden inspection of the combat capability of the National Army, writes the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper May 4.

In order to improve the combat training of the personnel of all branches of the Armed Forces, the head of state gave an order to Defense Minister Yaylim Berdiyev to promptly bring the military units of the Armed Forces into a state of combat readiness in the prescribed manner.

The information says that the modern military aircraft and special equipment were presented at the training range.