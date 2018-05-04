Kyrgyzstan, Korea discuss economic and investment co-op

2018-05-04 12:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Korea Kylychbek Sultan met with Chairman of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) Chairman Shin Myoung-jin, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of current trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Korea. In particular, Ambassador Sultan expressed the intention of the Kyrgyz side to increase the volume of trade with Korea. He noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding bilateral cooperation by establishing supplies of environmentally friendly agricultural products to Korea. In addition, he called on Korean companies to participate in setting up joint ventures for the export of Kyrgyz agricultural products to European countries within the framework of the General System of Preferences for the GSP +.

From his part, Chairman of the KOIMA Shin Myoung-jin informed that KOIMA in its activity is focused on import of foreign goods and products to Korea, therefore, it closely cooperates with foreign companies and assists in expanding ties with potential Korean enterprises. At the same time, he expressed his consent to the proposal of Ambassador Sultan on sending the KOIMA expert group to study the marketing market in order to identify potential products and goods with subsequent export to Korea. At the same time, Shin Myoung-jin expressed readiness to publish reference information about potential products and goods of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyz companies with contacts, as well as material on economic and investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan in the authoritative Korean magazine "IMPORT" for free of charge.